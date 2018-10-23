Man shot while sitting in parked SUV in Lawndale

A man was shot Tuesday night in the Lawndale neighborhood on the West Side.

The 29-year-old was sitting in a parked SUV about 9:25 p.m. in the 3100 block of West Taylor when another male walked up and shot him in his legs, according to Chicago police.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said.

Area North detectives were investigating.