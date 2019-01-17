Man shot while sitting in vehicle in Austin

A man was wounded in a shooting Wednesday afternoon in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side.

The 36-year-old was sitting in the back seat of a parked vehicle about 2:40 p.m. when he was shot in the 4800 block of West Augusta Boulevard, according to Chicago police.

The man, along with the driver and a passenger who was in the front seat, told police they heard several gunshots and saw a white car speed off, police said.

He was shot in the right arm and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital. He was released later Wednesday, police said.