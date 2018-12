Man shot while sitting in vehicle in South Chicago

A man was shot while sitting inside his vehicle Tuesday night in South Chicago.

The 29-year-old was in his vehicle when a male he didn’t know fired shots, striking him in his hand, chest and head at 9:26 p.m. in the 8600 block of South Manistee Avenue, according to Chicago police.

He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was in critical condition, police said.

Area South detectives were investigating.