Man shot while smoking marijuana in parked vehicle in Chicago Heights

A man was shot Friday morning in south suburban Chicago Heights.

Officers first received a call of shots fired at 9:42 a.m. in the 1200 block of Division Street, but did not find a victim, according to Chicago Heights police. They then received a call of a person shot in the 500 block of West 209th Street.

The 21-year-old man was sitting in the driver’s seat of a vehicle in a parking lot smoking marijuana with a 24-year-old man when they were approached by a male who began shooting, police said.

The younger man, a Chicago Heights resident, was shot in the upper back and taken to St. James Hospital in Chicago Heights, police said.

The older man, who was not shot, refused to cooperate with the investigation and was found to have marijuana in his possession, police said. He was arrested and taken into custody for possession of cannabis and obstructing a police officer.

Detectives spoke to the victim at the hospital, who also refused to cooperate with the investigation. He was transferred to Stroger Hospital for additional treatment.

Multiple people in the area heard the gunshots but did not witness the shooting, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (708) 756-6422.