Man shot while standing on front porch in Longwood Manor

A man was shot while standing on a front porch Thursday night in the Longwood Manor neighborhood on the South Side.

The 24-year-old was standing on a porch when a black vehicle drove by and someone inside fired several shots, striking him in the abdomen at 8:29 p.m. in the 9800 block of South Winston Avenue, according to Chicago police.

He was taken to Christ Medical Center where his condition was stabilized, police said.

Area South detectives were investigating.