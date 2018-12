Man shot while standing on porch in Austin

A man was wounded in a shooting Monday evening in the West Side Austin neighborhood.

About 5 p.m, the 25-year-old was standing on a front porch in the 4900 block of West Cortez when someone approached him from a gangway and opened fire, according to Chicago police.

The man was struck in the ankle and rushed to West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park, where his condition was stabilized, police said.

Area North detectives were investigating.