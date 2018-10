Man shot while standing on porch in Austin

A man was wounded in a shooting Monday afternoon in the West Side Austin neighborhood.

The 26-year-old was standing on a porch about 4:30 p.m. in the 5000 block of West Erie when someone walked up and shot him in his thigh, according to Chicago police.

He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition, police said.

Area South detectives were investigating.