Man shot while standing on sidewalk in Albany Park

A man was shot in the right leg early Sunday in the Albany Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

At 2:04 a.m., the 23-year-old was standing on a sidewalk in the 3300 block of West Montrose when he heard shots and felt pain, according to Chicago police.

He was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where his condition was stabilized, police said.

Area North detectives were investigating.