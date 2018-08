Man shot while standing on sidewalk in Lawndale

A man was wounded in a shooting Wednesday night in the Lawndale neighborhood on the West Side.

The 28-year-old was standing on the sidewalk when a white car drove by and someone inside fired shots about 11:40 p.m. in the 4000 block of West Grenshaw, according to Chicago Police.

The man was shot in the left ankle and was taken to Mount Sinai where her condition was stabilized, police said.

Area North detectives were investigating.