Man shot while stopped at red light in West Chesterfield

A 29-year-old man was shot about 9:15 p.m. on April 9 in the 9300 block of South Prairie.

A man was shot while stopped at a red light Monday night in the West Chesterfield neighborhood on South Side.

The 29-year-old man was driving and stopped at a red light when a male walked up to his car and fired shots, striking him in the abdomen about 9:15 p.m. in the 9300 block of South Prairie, Chicago Police said.

The man took himself to Advocate Trinity Hospital where he is in serious condition, police said.

Area South detectives were investigating.