Man shot while taking out trash in Austin

A man was shot while taking out the trash Sunday night in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side.

At about 9:30 p.m., a 33-year-old man was in an alley in the 5100 block of West North Avenue when two males approached him, displayed a gun and demanded his belongings, police said.

He refused to give up his property and was shot twice, police said.

The man suffered wounds to the knee and the foot, police said. He transported himself to West Suburban Medical center in Oak Park and was then taken to Loyola University Medical Center where his condition was stabilized.

No arrests have been made.

Area North Detectives are investigating.