Man shot while walking in Albany Park

A man was shot Saturday night in the Albany Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

The 21-year-old was walking when a male walked up to him and fired shots at 10:11 p.m. in the 3500 block of West Lawrence, Chicago police said.

He was shot multiple times in the torso and was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center where he was in critical condition, police said.

Area North detectives were investigating.