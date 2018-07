Man shot while walking in Brighton Park

A man was shot early Monday in the Brighton Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

The 35-year-old was walking when a black minivan drove by and someone inside fired shots at 2:36 a.m. in the 3000 block of West 39th Place, according to Chicago Police.

He was shot in the leg and was taken to Saint Anthony Hospital where his condition stabilized.

Area Central detectives were investigating.