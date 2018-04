Man shot while walking in Burnside

Police responded to the scene where a person was shot in the 9300 block of South Woodlawn Avenue. | Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times

A man was shot while walking Monday night in the Burnside neighborhood on the South Side.

The 34-year-old man was walking when he heard shots and realized he had been shot in the hand and lower back about 11:10 p.m. in the 9300 block of South Woodlawn, Chicago Police said.

He was taken to Advocate Trinity Hospital where his condition was stabilized, police said.

Area South detectives were investigating.