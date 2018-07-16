Man shot while walking in Englewood

A 21-year-old man was shot Monday evening in the 7100 block of South Carpenter. | Google

A man was wounded in a shooting Monday evening in the South Side Englewood neighborhood.

The 21-year-old was walking about 5:45 p.m. in the 7100 block of South Carpenter when he heard gunfire and realized he’d been shot in his left leg, according to Chicago Police. The man was being uncooperative with investigators and wouldn’t provide additional information about the shooting.

He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition, police said.

Area South detectives were investigating the shooting.