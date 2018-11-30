Man shot while walking in Humboldt Park

A man was wounded in a drive-by shooting while walking Thursday night in the Humboldt Park neighborhood on the West Side.

The 27-year-old was walking on the sidewalk when someone in a passing vehicle fired shots about 7:30 p.m. in the 3400 block of West Chicago, according to Chicago police.

He was shot multiple times in his thighs and was taken to Norwegian American Hospital where his condition was stabilized. He was being transferred to Stroger Hospital, police said.

Area North detectives were investigating.