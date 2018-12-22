Man shot while walking in Lawndale

A man was wounded in a shooting early Saturday while walking in the Lawndale neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

The 25-year-old was walking down the street when he heard shots and felt pain at 4:24 a.m. in the 3900 block of West Roosevelt Road, according to Chicago police.

He was shot in his left hand and was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital where he was in good condition, police said.

He told police he saw a red Pontiac driving away from the scene, police said.

Area North detectives were investigating.