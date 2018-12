Man shot while walking in North Mayfair

A man was wounded in a shooting Thursday night in the North Mayfair neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

The 50-year-old was walking when a male he didn’t know walked up to him and fired shots about 10:05 p.m. in the 4800 block of North Kildare Avenue, according to Chicago police.

He was struck in his leg and was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center where he was in critical condition, police said.

Area North detectives were investigating.