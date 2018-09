Man shot while walking in Park Manor

A man was shot while walking in the Park Manor neighborhood on the South Side.

The 22-year-old was walking when he heard shots and felt pain at 1:14 a.m. in the 7300 block of South Champlain, according to Chicago police.

He was shot in both of his legs. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where his condition was stabilized, police said.

He told police he did not know where the shots came from.

Area Central detectives were investigating.