Man shot while walking in West Chesterfield

A man was wounded in a shooting Saturday afternoon in the West Chesterfield neighborhood on the South Side.

The 29-year-old was walking about 12:10 p.m. in the 8800 block of South King when he heard gunfire and realized he’d been shot in the wrist and buttocks, according to Chicago Police.

He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where his condition stabilized, police said.

Area South detectives were investigating the shooting.