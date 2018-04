Man shot while walking in West Pullman

A man was shot early Tuesday in the West Pullman neighborhood on the Far South Side.

The 51-year-old man was walking on the street when two males got out of a car and fired shots about 1:20 a.m. in the 11600 block of South Ada Street, Chicago Police said.

The man was shot in the left thigh. He was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center where his condition was stabilized, police said.

The shooters were in a white Chevrolet Monte Carlo, police said.