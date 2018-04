Man shot while walking on sidewalk in Park Manor

A man was shot while walking on a sidewalk Tuesday night in the South Side Park Manor neighborhood.

The 24-year-old was walking past a group of males at 8:47 p.m. in the 400 block of East 75th Street when he heard gunfire and realized he’d been shot in his left shoulder, according to Chicago Police.

He showed up at St. Bernard Hospital, where his condition stabilized, police said.

Area South detectives were investigating the shooting.