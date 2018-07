Man shot, wounded in Brainerd

A man was wounded in a shooting early Sunday in the Brainerd neighborhood on the South Side.

About 3:05 a.m., the 45-year-old man was getting out of a vehicle in the 9200 block of South May Street when he heard gunfire and realized he was shot, Chicago Police said.

The man was taken to Little Company of Many Hospital with a gunshot wound to his calf, police said. His condition stabilized.

Area South detectives were investigating.