Man shot, wounded in Chicago Lawn

A man was wounded in a shooting Sunday night in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

The 42-year-old was walking on a sidewalk at 9:18 p.m. in the 2800 block of West 63rd Street when a male on the other side of the street opened fire, according to Chicago police.

The man was struck in his left leg and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where his condition stabilized, police said.