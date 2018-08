Man shot, wounded in Gresham

A man was shot and wounded Saturday night in the Gresham neighborhood on the South Side.

About 11 p.m., the 24-year-old was outside in the 7800 block of South Paulina Street when he heard gunfire and realized he’d been hit, according to Chicago police.

He was struck in his leg and was transported to University of Chicago Medical Center, where his condition stabilized, police said.