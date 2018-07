Man shot, wounded in Roseland

Man was wounded in a shooting Friday afternoon in the Roseland neighborhood on the Far South Side.

The 27-year-old was walking at 12:54 p.m. in the 400 block of East 111th Street when he heard gunshots and realized he’d been hit, according to Chicago Police.

Someone drove him to Roseland Community Hospital, where he was treated for a gunshot wound to the buttocks, police said. His condition was stabilized.