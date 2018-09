Man shot, wounded while walking on West Side

A man was wounded in a shooting Friday night as he walked on the border of the Humboldt Park and East Garfield Park neighborhoods.

About 11:40 p.m., the 28-year-old was walking in the 3000 block of West Chicago Avenue when someone in a passing brown car opened fire, according to Chicago police.

He was struck by a bullet and was taken to Norwegian American Hospital, where his condition stabilized, police said.