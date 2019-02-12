Man showed genitals to high school student in Cragin: cops

Police are searching for a man who flashed his genitals to a high school student Thursday in the Cragin neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

The man started following the female student near the intersection of Wellington and Leclaire avenues, according to an alert from Chicago police. He then got close to her and exposed his genitals.

“Look at this,” the man reportedly said before she walked away.

The student told investigators that she had previously been approached by the man on Jan. 23. She said he followed her as she walked near the same intersection on two separate occasions, police said.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man, thought to be between the ages of 45 and 50, police said. He was seen wearing a black winter hat, a black jacket, a sweater and light-colored jeans.

Anyone with information should call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8261.