Man showed up at South Shore Hospital with gunshot wound: police

A man with a gunshot wound to the elbow Friday showed up to South Shore Hospital at 8012 S. Crandon Ave. | Google Earth

A man with a gunshot wound Friday evening walked into South Shore Hospital on the South Side.

Just before 8 p.m., the 20-year-old showed up to the hospital at 8012 S. Crandon Ave., with a wound to the left elbow, Chicago Police said.

It wasn’t clear when or where he was shot.

More details weren’t provided.