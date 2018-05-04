Man showed up at South Shore Hospital with gunshot wound: police
A man with a gunshot wound Friday evening walked into South Shore Hospital on the South Side.
Just before 8 p.m., the 20-year-old showed up to the hospital at 8012 S. Crandon Ave., with a wound to the left elbow, Chicago Police said.
It wasn’t clear when or where he was shot.
More details weren’t provided.