Man shows up at Holy Cross hospital after being shot

A man showed up at Holy Cross Hospital Sunday morning after being wounded in a shooting.

The 26-year-old took himself to the hospital, 2701 W. 68th St., after suffering a pair of gunshot wounds to his lower body, according to Chicago Police. He was uncooperative with investigators, who have been unable to determine where the shooting happened.

He has since been transferred to Mount Sinai Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said.