Man shows up at hospital with wound from Gage Park shooting

A man was shot Sunday evening in the Southwest Side Gage Park neighborhood.

The 24-year-old was shot in the leg about 5:40 p.m. in the 5200 block of North Washtenaw, according to Chicago Police.

He showed up at Swedish Covenant Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said.

The circumstances of the shooting weren’t immediately known.