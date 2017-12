Man shows up at Rush hospital with gunshot wound to cheek

A man showed up at Rush University Medical Center Friday with a gunshot wound, but wouldn’t provide police with any details about the incident.

On Friday, the 25-year-old took himself to Rush with a gunshot wound to his cheek, according to Chicago Police. He was listed in good condition.

The man refused to cooperate with investigators or provide a time or location of occurrence for the shooting, police said.

No one was in custody as Area Central detectives investigated the shooting.