Man shows up at Swedish Covenant Hospital after being shot in the back

A man showed up at a Ravenswood neighborhood hospital Wednesday evening after suffering a gunshot wound to his back.

Shortly before 5 p.m., the 27-year-old was shot after hopping out of a vehicle, according to Chicago police. The man told investigators he was unsure where the shooting happened.

After the attack, someone drove him to Swedish Covenant Hospital, police said. He was later transferred to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where his condition was stabilized.

Area North detectives are investigating the shooting.