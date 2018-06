Man shows up to hospital with gunshots in ankle and knee

A man showed up at a hospital on the Southwest Side Saturday morning with gunshot wounds to his body.

The 25-year-old walked into Mount Sinai Hospital about 4:15 a.m. with a graze wound to his ankle and a gunshot wound to his knee, Chicago Police said.

The location of the shooting was unknown, according to police, who said the man refused to give details.