A 20-year-old man was shot Sunday night in the West Englewood neighborhood on the South Side.
He was sitting in a parked vehicle when another vehicle drove past and someone inside fired shots about
10:30 p.m. in the 6400 block of South Honore, Chicago Police said.
His vehicle was parked outside of the Peace House in Englewood, a community center that offers social programs and tutoring.
The man took himself to Holy Cross Hospital with a gunshot wound to the back, police said. He was going to be transferred Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition.
Additional information was not available.