Man shot outside Englewood ‘Peace House’

Police found 18 shell casings at a crime scene on the 6400 block of South Honore Street where a man was shot Sunday Night. | Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times

A 20-year-old man was shot Sunday night in the West Englewood neighborhood on the South Side.

He was sitting in a parked vehicle when another vehicle drove past and someone inside fired shots about

10:30 p.m. in the 6400 block of South Honore, Chicago Police said.

His vehicle was parked outside of the Peace House in Englewood, a community center that offers social programs and tutoring.

The man took himself to Holy Cross Hospital with a gunshot wound to the back, police said. He was going to be transferred Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

Additional information was not available.