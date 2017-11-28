Man slaps woman across the face, steals her purse in Irving Park

A man stole two women’s purses and slapped one across the face during two recent robberies reported in the Irving Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

During one robbery the man grabbed the victim’s purse and ran away, according to a community alert from Chicago Police. During a second robbery he slapped the victim across the face before running off with her purse.

The first robbery occurred at 3:25 p.m. Nov. 17 in the 4300 block of North Kimball Avenue, police said. The most recent incident happened at 2:50 p.m. Nov. 18 in the 4300 block of North Elston Avenue.

The robber was described as a 20 to 25-year-old white men standing between 5-foot-7 and 5-foot-8 and weighing 160 pounds, police said.

Area North detectives are investigating.