Man sought in West Beverly attempted kidnapping: police

Chicago taxpayers will pay $2.3 million to settle a police shooting lawsuit made worse by yet another example of legal misconduct by the city’s Law Department. | Sun-Times file photo

Police are warning residents of an attempted kidnapping April 12 in the Far South Side’s West Beverly neighborhood.

About 4:35 p.m., a man tried to lure a girl into his car in the 2400 block of West 101st Street, Chicago Police said.

The girl turned from the man and ran home, police said. The man was last seen driving a white sedan north through an alley between South Artesian and South Cambell Avenues.

Police described the person as a black man in his 30s, with black hair in cornrows and a light complexion. He was wearing a black jacket.

Anyone with information about the suspect was asked to call detectives at (312) 747-8271.