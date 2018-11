Man stabbed 4 times, seriously wounded in Princeton Park

A man was stabbed four times Wednesday afternoon in the Princeton Park neighborhood on the South Side.

The 28-year-old was stabbed in his neck, back, arm and hip by a female he knew at 3:26 p.m. in the 9100 block of South Harvard, according to Chicago police.

He was taken to Christ Medical Center where he was in critical condition, police said.

The man was not cooperating with officers and no further information was available, police said.

Area South detectives were investigating.