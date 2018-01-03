Man stabbed at Wicker Park store during attempted theft

An employee of a retail store was stabbed Wednesday afternoon in the Wicker Park neighborhood.

The 27-year-old was stabbed in his abdomen at 3:54 p.m. while working at a store in the 1800 block of West Division, Chicago Police said.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where his condition was not immediately known, police said.

Before the stabbing, between 4 and 5 teenage boys had entered the store and tried to take items for sale without paying, police said.

Area Central detectives were investigating.