Man stabbed by friend in Bronzeville

A man was stabbed by his friend Tuesday morning in the Bronzeville neighborhood on the South Side.

The 32-year-old man was stabbed in the chest by his friend after an argument about 11 p.m. in the 4500 block of South Michigan, Chicago Police said.

He drove himself to Northwestern University Medical Center where he is in good condition, police said.

No one was in custody as Area Central detectives investigate.