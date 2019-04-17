Man fatally stabs roommate over $10 in Roseland: police

A man was killed in a stabbing Wednesday during a dispute with his roommate over money in Roseland on the South Side.

The man’s roommate stabbed him in the chest multiple times about 1:10 p.m. in the 100 block of East 111th Street, according to Chicago police. The attack stemmed from a dispute over $10.

He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The suspect was taken into custody and charges are pending, police said.

Area South detectives are investigating.