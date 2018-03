Man stabbed during argument on Near West Side

A man was stabbed during an argument early Sunday on the Near West Side.

The 45-year-old was arguing with someone he knew about 12:40 a.m. in the 2400 block of W. Madison when the person took out a knife and stabbed him in the abdomen, Chicago Police said.

The man told police the stabbing was an accident and that he did not want the person who stabbed him arrested, police said.

Area Central detectives are investigating.