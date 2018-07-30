Man stabbed during Bronzeville robbery attempt

A man was stabbed by a person who was trying to rob him Monday morning in the Bronzeville neighborhood on the South Side.

The male suspect tried to rob the 57-year-old man at 8:17 a.m. in the 3600 block of South Wabash, according to Chicago Police. During the attempt, he stabbed the victim in both hands.

The victim was taken to Mercy Hospital to be treated for “minor cuts to his hands,” police said. The suspect was taken into custody and transported to Provident Hospital.

The incident happened less than a block from the Chicago Police Department headquarters at 3510 S. Michigan Ave.