Man stabbed during West Rogers Park carjacking

Officers were searching for a suspect who stabbed a man before stealing his car Tuesday night in the West Rogers Park neighborhood on the North Side.

About 10 p.m., a 62-year-old man was exiting his 2007 gold Toyota Camry car in the 6300 block of North Campbell Avenue when a male walked over and demanded his wallet, according to Chicago police.

The driver refused and the two began fighting, police said. The suspect allegedly took out a sharp object and stabbed the man in the abdomen before driving away in the gold Camry.

The 62-year-old was taken to St. Francis Hospital in Evanston, where his condition stabilized, police said.

Area North detectives were investigating.