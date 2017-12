Man stabbed in back in West Lawn

A man was stabbed Tuesday night in the West Lawn neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

The 42-year-old got into a fight with someone who stabbed him in the lower back about 5:40 p.m. in the 6300 block of South Kildare, Chicago Police said.

He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in good condition.

Police described the stabbing as domestic.