Man stabbed in Back of the Yards

A man was wounded in a stabbing early Saturday in the Back of the Yards neighborhood on the South Side.

The 32-year-old was stabbed about 1:20 a.m. in the 5100 block of South Ashland Avenue, according to Chicago Police. He was taken to Saint Bernard Hospital in good condition.

Police said the suspect was in their late 40s. Area Central detectives were investigating.