Man stabbed in chest in Austin

A man was stabbed in the chest Sunday morning in the West Side Austin neighborhood.

The attack happened at 11:33 a.m. in the 2900 block of West Harrison Street, according to Chicago Police.

The 29-year-old man suffered a stab wound to the chest and was taken in serious condition to Stroger Hospital, police said.

A person of interest is being questioned, police said. Area North detectives are investigating.