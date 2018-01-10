Man stabbed in East Garfield Park

A man was stabbed Wednesday night in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side.

At 8:34 p.m., the 31-year-old suffered multiple stab wounds to his back and hand in the 3000 block of West Madison, according to Chicago Police. Details on the circumstances of the stabbing weren’t immediately known.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where his condition stabilized, police said.

No one was in custody as Area North detectives investigated the incident.