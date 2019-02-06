Man stabbed in eye on CTA bus after waking person who fell asleep on him

A man was stabbed in his eye Wednesday afternoon as he rode on a CTA bus in the West Side Austin neighborhood.

About 4:15 p.m., the 47-year-old was riding on the bus in the 300 block of North Cicero when someone fell asleep on him, according to Chicago police. After the man pushed the person off of him, the suspect stood up, pulled out a knife and stabbed him in the right eye.

The man was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said.

As of 6:15 p.m., no one was in custody. Area North detectives are investigating the attack.