Man stabbed in Humboldt Park attempted robbery

A man was stabbed Thursday evening in the West Side’s Humboldt Park neighborhood.

About 9:30 p.m., the 27-year-old was walking in an alley in the 3800 block of West Division when he was approached by three people who tried to rob him, Chicago Police said.

One of the people pulled out a knife and stabbed the man in the back three times, police said.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said.